People

Marius Cara takes over as representative of EIB Group in Romania

11 March 2024

Marius Cara has been appointed resident representative of the EIB Group in Romania, the institution announced.

He is taking over from Lara Tassan Zanin, who held a mandate of more than five years.

The handover is effective March 1st, and Cara will be based in Bucharest starting in May this year.

He was introduced to the Romanian counterparts as the new head of office of the EIB Group in the country during the visit of the EIB president Nadia Calviño to Bucharest last week.

Cara previously served as head of Investor Relations with the European Commission and deputy head of Investor Relations with the EIB.

He is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

(Photo: EIB)

