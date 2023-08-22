Romanian PM talks Black Sea security, Schengen with EU’s von der Leyen during meeting in Athens

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen in Athens on August 21. Talks focused on security challenges in the Black Sea region, the war in Ukraine, and Romania's accession to Schengen.

Both officials were in Athens on Monday to attend a meeting of heads of state and government from South-East Europe. During the event, the Romanian PM also met with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I had a consistent discussion with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about Romania's security challenges at the Black Sea, the efforts made by our country in the context of the war in Ukraine, the implementation of the PNRR and Romania's accession to the Schengen area," Marcel Ciolacu said on Facebook.

The situation at Romania's borders and the need for financial support to speed up infrastructure development were discussed, in addition to the Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR) and the country's budget deficit.

"In addition, I requested the president of the European Commission to intensify joint efforts for Romania's accession to the Schengen area," Ciolacu also said.

During the same event in Athens, the Romanian head of government also had a brief discussion with the Ukrainian leader.

"Discussed with president Zelenskyy about Romania's continuous efforts to support Ukraine. Romania stands with Ukraine until its victory & in the reconstruction. We support the start of the accession negotiations with the EU this year. Romanians in Ukraine have our common support," prime minister Ciolacu said in another post on social media.

At the Balkan leaders' meeting in Greece, PM Marcel Ciolacu presented in detail Romania's support for Ukraine, as well as the challenges faced by Romanian farmers. In this context, he proposed a European mechanism for managing grain transport and the allocation of additional funds for the agri-food industry and the development of specific infrastructure.

"Also, the head of the Executive pointed out the strategic importance of the expansion of the Schengen Area and emphasized the need for Romania's rapid accession to the free movement area," reads the press release issued by the Romanian government.

According to the same source, PM Ciolacu also proposed the development of joint regional projects in the fields of energy, trade, and combating hybrid threats.

