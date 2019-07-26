British manager leaves Romanian lender First Bank after one year

British manager Dominic Bruynseels, the Executive President of American-owned local lender First Bank, will leave this position on August 8, the bank announced on Thursday.

The bank’s owner, American investment fund JC Flowers, has already identified and appointed his successor and will make the official announcement after all formalities are completed.

Dominic Bruynseels was appointed CEO of First Bank in early 2018, after JC Flowers took over the local subsidiary of Piraeus Bank. At that time, he received a four-year mandate.

“Over the last 12 months, First Bank has undergone significant changes: repositioning after the Piraeus Bank Romania acquisition, the change in brand identity, optimum organization resizing, the acquisition of Bank Leumi Romania, as well as a series of internal changes and important projects whore results will be seen soon,” said Dominic Bruynseels. He added that he decided to leave to focus on “important personal projects.”

First Bank has 59 units and 1,200 employees, and serves about 130,000 active clients on the local market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)