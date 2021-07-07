Madrid exhibition highlights traditions of Romania’s Maramureş region

An exhibition recently opened at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Madrid looks at the traditions of the Maramureş region.

The exhibition features a photography section and an ethnography one, showcasing “an authentic rural universe, charming in its simplicity and traditions.”

The ethnographic section presents various traditional dress items, alongside household textiles, while the photography one gathers snapshots of celebrations, crafts, portraits, landscapes, and architecture captured by Felician Săteanu, Mihai Ian Nedelcu, Costas Dumitrescu, Ovidiu Grovu, Călin Andra, Cornel Hlupină, Robert Kovacs, Gheorghe Petrilă, Sorin Onişor, Ionel Onofraş, Karin Lachner, Gabriel Motica, Rada Pavel and Vasile Timur Chiş.

The exhibition is open until August 5th.

(Photo: Instituto Cultural Rumano Madrid/Institutul Cultural Român de la Madrid Facebook Page)

