Eco

Watch: Lynx and wildcat caught on camera in Romanian forest

30 July 2021
A lynx and a wildcat were recently filmed in a forest in Romania’s Piatra Craiului National Park. The images, captured by a wildlife monitoring camera, were shared on Facebook by the national forest management company Romsilva.

“The forests in Piatra Craiului National Park provide the fauna with all the conditions for food and shelter, and the fauna is strictly protected on its territory,” Romsilva said.

Piatra Craiului National Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 14,800 hectares in the counties of Brașov and Argeș.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Eco

Watch: Lynx and wildcat caught on camera in Romanian forest

30 July 2021
A lynx and a wildcat were recently filmed in a forest in Romania’s Piatra Craiului National Park. The images, captured by a wildlife monitoring camera, were shared on Facebook by the national forest management company Romsilva.

“The forests in Piatra Craiului National Park provide the fauna with all the conditions for food and shelter, and the fauna is strictly protected on its territory,” Romsilva said.

Piatra Craiului National Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 14,800 hectares in the counties of Brașov and Argeș.

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

