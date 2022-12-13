Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma grabs two gold medals at World Championships in Bogota

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma won two gold medals on Monday, December 12, at the World Championships in Bogota, in the 71 kilograms competition’s snatch and total.

Toma snatched a new world record of 119 kg and took the first spot on the podium with a total of 256 kg, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced. She finished the clean & jerk event in fourth place, with 137 kg.

Zeng Tiantian was second on the podium with a total of 253 kg, while Angie Palacios was third with 252 kg.

“537 athletes - 270 women and 267 men from 93 countries on the 5 continents are participating in the first Olympic Qualification competition for Paris 2024 and the most important this year,” the Romanian Weightlifting Federation said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Haltere; photo by Isaac Morillas Sanchez)