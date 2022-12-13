Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma grabs two gold medals at World Championships in Bogota

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma won two gold medals on Monday, December 12, at the World Championships in Bogota, in the 71 kilograms competition’s snatch and total.

Toma snatched a new world record of 119 kg and took the first spot on the podium with a total of 256 kg, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced. She finished the clean & jerk event in fourth place, with 137 kg.

Zeng Tiantian was second on the podium with a total of 253 kg, while Angie Palacios was third with 252 kg.

“537 athletes - 270 women and 267 men from 93 countries on the 5 continents are participating in the first Olympic Qualification competition for Paris 2024 and the most important this year,” the Romanian Weightlifting Federation said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Haltere; photo by Isaac Morillas Sanchez)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma grabs two gold medals at World Championships in Bogota

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian weightlifter Loredana Toma won two gold medals on Monday, December 12, at the World Championships in Bogota, in the 71 kilograms competition’s snatch and total.

Toma snatched a new world record of 119 kg and took the first spot on the podium with a total of 256 kg, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced. She finished the clean & jerk event in fourth place, with 137 kg.

Zeng Tiantian was second on the podium with a total of 253 kg, while Angie Palacios was third with 252 kg.

“537 athletes - 270 women and 267 men from 93 countries on the 5 continents are participating in the first Olympic Qualification competition for Paris 2024 and the most important this year,” the Romanian Weightlifting Federation said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Haltere; photo by Isaac Morillas Sanchez)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania