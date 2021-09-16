Partner Content

Can apply for a long-stay visa for family reunification, the sponsor, holder of a temporary residence permit valid for a period of one year, an EU Blue Card, an ICT permit, a mobile ICT permit, a residence permit on long-term or beneficiary of refugee status or subsidiary protection.

According to the law, the definition of sponsor is - the foreigner, holder of a residence permit, other than for the purpose of family reunification, or of a Blue Card of the European Union issued by the General Inspectorate for Immigration, requesting family reunification or whose members of the family requests the reunification of the family with him.

This visa can be applied for the following categories of people:

a) Husband/wife;

b) Unmarried minor children of the sponsor and of the spouse, including those adopted;

c) The unmarried minor children of the sponsor, including the adopted ones, who are dependent on him and over whom the sponsor exercises parental rights. If parental rights are exercised jointly, the consent of the other holder of parental rights regarding the family reunification requested by the sponsor is also required;

d) The unmarried minor children of the spouse, including the adopted ones who are dependent on him/her and over whom the soul/spouse exercises parental rights. If parental rights are exercised jointly, the consent of the other holder of parental rights regarding the family reunification requested by the sponsor is also required.

Applications may also be approved for family reunification and for the following categories of persons:

a) First-degree relatives in ascending line of the sponsor or of the spouse, if they cannot support themselves and do not enjoy adequate family support in the country of origin;

b) Unmarried adult children of the sponsor or of the spouse, if they cannot support themselves for medical reasons.

Unaccompanied minors, beneficiaries of refugee status or subsidiary protection, may also request family reunification for:

a) First degree relatives in ascending line or legal guardian;

b) When the first-degree relatives or the legal guardian do not exist or cannot be identified, any other relative thereof.

In addition, the law also grants the right to family reunification and to the following categories:

a) Foreigners married to Romanian citizens;

b) Unmarried foreigners living with unmarried Romanian citizens, if they have at least one child together;

c) The children of the Romanian citizen, of the spouse or of the partner, including those adopted who:

- They have not reached the age of 21;

- They are continuing their studies and have not exceeded the age of 26;

- Although they are adults, they cannot support themselves for medical reasons;

d) First degree relatives in ascending line of the Romanian citizen or of his/her spouse;

e) The foreign parent of the Romanian minor citizen, if he/she proves that the minor is in his/her support or that there is an obligation to pay the child support, an obligation that the foreigner fulfills regularly;

f) Foreigners, family members of Romanian citizens, who prove that they are registered with the right of residence in another Member State in this capacity.

In order to obtain a visa, it is necessary to obtain approval from the General Inspectorate for Immigration, after submitting documents and declarations showing that the legal conditions are met in order to obtain such a visa.

After obtaining this approval, family members will travel to the diplomatic missions of the country of origin, where they reside, to apply for a long-stay visa for the purpose of family reunification.

At the same time, the persons benefiting from the refugee status can request the reunification of the family, in their case the conditions being less restrictive, taking into account their special status.

Therefore, the request for family reunification is resolved within a maximum of 90 days, and its approval will be communicated in writing to the applicant, in order to send it to family members, who will have a period of 60 days to report to the consular office from where they have your domicile or residence, to obtain a visa.

After obtaining the visa and the entry of family members on the territory of Romania, they will have the possibility to obtain a residence permit, attesting their right of residence, and the application must be made at least 30 days before the expiration of the right of residence granted by the initial visa.

This will give them the right to live for a longer period of time, but maximum for the period entered in the sponsor's residence permit.

Author: Attorney at law Cristian Badea, Law Office Grecu & Partners.

