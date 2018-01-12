London Stock Exchange, looking to lease offices in Bucharest

The London Stock Exchange group, one of the biggest capital market operators in the world, is looking to rent 6,500 sqm of offices in Bucharest that would host some 500 analysts.

The group is looking to move one of its divisions and has chosen the Romanian capital, after also analyzing Sofia and Warsaw, reports local Ziarul Financiar. The move has been confirmed by both real estate and financial consultancy sources.

In December 2017, business environment minister Ilan Laufer said in a TV show that London Stock Exchange would relocate to Bucharest and that he directly negotiated this move with the group’s representatives. The London Stock Exchange has some 4,000 employees and yearly revenues of some GBP 2 billion.

