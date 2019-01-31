London Stock Exchange Group inaugurates Bucharest office

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) CEO David Schwimmer and British foreign affairs minister Jeremy Hunt will attend the official opening of the LSEG office in Bucharest on Friday, February 1, the British Embassy announced.

This is one of the most important British investments in Romania. London Stock Exchange Group selected Bucharest at the beginning of 2018 for opening a new operational center. The group started recruiting for this office in May 2018, when it announced plans to hire 200 people specialized in tech services.

The center focuses on IT services and development, data analysis, testing, programming and support services for the other LSEG offices in Europe.

The office is located in Campus 6, an office project developed by Swedish group Skanska close to Bucharest’s Polytechnic University. LSEG has leased 3,000 sqm of offices, according to local media reports.

London Stock Exchange continues expansion in Bucharest

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock.com)