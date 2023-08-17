Insider Lists

This exclusive Romania-Insider.com article contains a list of the biggest 100 companies in Romania based on their turnover in 2022.

Romania’s biggest 100 companies recorded a combined turnover of RON 688 billion (EUR 139 bln) in 2022, 38% higher compared with the previous year, Romania-Insider.com has found based on data supplied by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The same companies increased their combined turnover by 72% compared with the pandemic year 2020 and by 65% compared with the pre-pandemic year 2019.

In terms of profitability, the evolution was even more significant. The aggregate net profits of the biggest 100 companies in Romania (minus aggregate losses) went up by 65% in 2022 versus 2021 to RON 51 bln (EUR 10.4 bln). Compared with 2020 and 2019, the aggregate net profits of the same companies were 96%, respectively 92% higher.

The biggest 100 companies in Romania had a total of 335,000 employees in 2022, down by about 7,800, or 2.2%, compared with 2021.

Energy powers turnover growth

Of the top 100 companies, 94 recorded higher revenues in 2022 compared with 2021 while seven more than doubled their sales. All of the seven top performers are from the energy sector.

Gas trader WIEE Romania had the highest turnover growth rate of all top 100 companies – 335%, followed by gas distributor Engie Energy Management – 321%.

Oil and gas producer OMV Petrom increased its turnover by 137% and consolidated its status as Romania’s biggest company. State-controlled gas producer Romgaz increased its turnover by 128%.

The outstanding revenue growth recorded by energy companies reflects the energy price inflation in 2022. However, the price evolution had a mixed influence on their bottom lines.

Outside the energy sector, the highest turnover growth was recorded by insurer Groupama Romania, which saw its gross premiums increase by 95% in 2022. Electric equipment producer Zess Zollner Electronic and edible oil producer Expur also recorded significant growth rates of about 75%.

The energy sector also dominates the top 10 ranking with six companies. The other four companies are from the car industry (Automobile Dacia and Ford Otosan) and retail (Lidl and Kaufland).

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gajus | Dreamstime.com)