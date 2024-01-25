Limitless Agency ended 2023 with a turnover of EUR 4.25 mln, up 31% compared to 2022

News from Companies

Limitless Agency, one of Romania's main digital marketing agencies, reports a turnover of EUR 4.25 mln in 2023, up 31% compared to the previous year, becoming one of the largest profile companies in a fragmented market.

Limitless Agency’s growth is due to the development of the digital marketing market and new investments, the expansion of the client portfolio, and the increase in the interest and budgets of companies for online promotion. Thus, 56% of the business is represented by the SEO division, 42% by the PPC division, and 2% by the Data & Analytics division.

"2023 was an excellent year for our agency, in which we exceeded several business objectives. We have further strengthened our position in the digital marketing market, which is extremely fragmented, with unrealistic promises at very low costs that in the first stage can create a mirage for potential customers. It's just that we also notice an education and awareness on the part of clients, who in the last year have allocated larger budgets to digital marketing strategies, but most importantly they realize that by collaborating with a large agency they have access to quality know-how, to resources and results", says Daniel Slăvenie, CEO&Partner Limitless Agency.

The market is increasingly defined by the outsourcing of digital marketing. Why companies choose this option

The growth of the Limitless Agency business is also due to the growing interest of companies to outsource their digital marketing activity, wanting to work with stable agencies that have proven results and are always up to date with the latest in the field. In the digital age we live in, businesses are increasingly under pressure to expand their online presence and quickly adapt to changes in the digital environment. For this reason, the desire to outsource digital marketing has become an increasingly common strategy adopted by various businesses.

To be one step ahead of customer expectations, Limitless Agency invested around 300,000 euros last year in the optimization of internal processes, automation, and training for the team.

"Last year, we focused our efforts on optimizing internal processes, investing in automation and artificial intelligence to improve our services and products and to make costs more efficient. We reviewed and modernized our database, and towards the end of the year, we completed the necessary adjustments to expand on the American market under our brand. Also, our main objective in the next period is focused on the development in the field of technology, considering the intensity of competition in this market", concludes Daniel Slăvenie, CEO&Partner Limitless Agency.

