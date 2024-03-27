Transport

Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport

27 March 2024

Bucharest Airports Company announced temporarily limited capacity at the border control points of the city’s main airport, Henri Coanda (also known as Otopeni), until Sunday, March 31, for the implementation of the necessary measures for joining the Air Schengen.

"The automatic border control gates on the international departures flow have already been relocated to the non-Schengen departures flow. At the same time, regarding the international arrivals flow, there are ongoing works to relocate some border control booths," Bucharest Airports said.

The works are carried out in preparation for Romania's accession to the Schengen area with air and maritime borders on March 31, 2024. 

"The Bucharest Airports National Company and the Border Police are making all efforts to minimize the discomfort of passengers in the remaining four days until the accession to the Schengen area, days in which all passengers traveling in/out of the country must present themselves at the border control," the company also conveyed. 

From March 31, only passengers traveling to/from an airport in a country outside the Schengen area will be subject to border control, which is less than 30% of the total passengers transiting through Henri Coanda Airport, according to the Airports Company.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Saul Pop)

1

