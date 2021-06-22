Andreas Lier takes over as president of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce

The board of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) elected Andreas Lier, the CEO of BASF Romania, as president of the organization.

He succeeds Dragoș Anastasiu, whose mandate expired this year.

Lier was elected to the board in 2020 and has since been actively involved in all of the organization’s activities, AHK Romania explained in a release.

He is the fourth president of AHK Romania, established in 2002, after Karl-Josef Baum, Radu Merica and Dragoș Anastasiu.

Volker Raffel of E.ON Romania and Petru Rușeț of Siemens Energy are the new board members.

The board now includes: Andreas Lier, serving as president; Sebastian Metz – general manager; Christian von Albrichsfeld, Continental Automotive Romania – VP; Daniel Gross, PENNY – VP; Marco Alpert, Wiebe Romania; Michael Beier, CLAAS Regional Center South East Europe; Günter Krasser, Infineon Technologies Romania; Claudia Hesselmann, Arensia Exploratory Medicine; Simona Melnic, MedicHub; Florin Sabou, Sialtpro; Volker Raffel, E.ON Romania SRL; and Petru Rușeț, Siemens Energy SRL.

