Lidl retail chain opens stores with e-charging stations in big Romanian cities

German retailer Lidl is continuing its investments in Romania by inaugurating two new stores located in the first-tier cities Timisoara and Iasi - both units having charging stations for electric cars attached.

"Lidl Romania continues its investments locally by inaugurating two new stores on March 25: one in the city of Timisoara and the other in the city of Iasi. Both units have charging stations for electric cars," the company announced in a press release.

Each of the two units has a sales area of approximately 1,300 sqm. The Lidl unit in Timisoara has over 140 parking spaces, while the Lidl store in Iasi has over 130 parking spaces.

The two stores have charging stations for electric cars, where it will be possible to power two cars simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Lidl said it would also close a store in Iasi that no longer complies with its standards.

Lidl has over 280 stores in Romania. Its local turnover amounted to over EUR 2 bln in 2019.

