Romania’s Liberals opt for European and local elections at same time

Romania’s junior ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), openly argues for organising the local elections at the same time as the European elections on June 9 – an idea discretely agreed by their senior partners (Social Democratic Party) but opposed fiercely by some opposition parties.

The logic behind the Liberals’ strategy is that the local mayors, mostly representatives of the two ruling parties, would generate a traction force for the party’s candidates in the European elections. However, opposition parties – with fewer mayors across the country – would not have much to gain.

Furthermore, holding the two ballots on the same day would impede the candidate’s right to run for the European Parliament and a seat in local administration as well, REPER MEP Ramona Strugariu argued, quoted by News.ro.

