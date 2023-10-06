Macro

Liberal Party says new tax is no burden to Romania’s large-sized companies

06 October 2023

The new tax on revenues (minimum profit tax) levied to large-sized companies as of January 2024 will bring EUR 1.7 billion (0.5% of GDP) to the budget while not being a burden for the companies, said Liberal Party spokesperson Ionut Stroe, speaking for RFI Romania.

The tax on turnover is part of the fiscal package passed by the lawmakers but not yet promulgated, which was evaluated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as inappropriate in some aspects and insufficient compared to the 3%-of-GDP fiscal consolidation target.

Further steps will be needed, the Fund warned – a scenario rejected by the PNL spokesperson.

Romania is not under a program, so it shouldn’t follow the Fund’s recommendations, Ionut Stroe said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

