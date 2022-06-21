Austrian group Leier keeps investing in RO after it poured EUR 100 mln over past years

The Austrian construction materials manufacturer Leier has invested EUR 100 mln in Romania over the past four years and is now preparing to open a new production section in Iasi, while carrying out investments for its fifth factory, located in Arad.

The group continues to pursue extensive business development and is looking for new investment opportunities.

"We focus on expanding both in terms of territorial units and in terms of product range, relying on the market appetite for the premium portfolio with complete solutions for construction, proximity to the customer, and related services (…) Leier Group is constantly analyzing expansion opportunities and is always open to new investments or acquisitions ", Leier Romania CEO Thomas Ebner told Profit.ro.

The Leier factories in Iași and Sighișoara, producers of masonry and ceramic tiles, merged last year and accumulated sales of RON 259 mln (EUR 52 mln).

Leier also owns two concrete vibratory press factories, in Unirea (Alba) and Câțcău (Cluj), with a turnover of RON 27 mln (EUR 5.4 mln) last year.

The factory in Iasi started production last year and was officially launched in May.

The fifth factory will be opened in Șimand locality from Arad county. Until then, an investment in a new section at the unit in Iași will be completed to diversify the production.

(Photo: Leier Romania Facebook Page)

