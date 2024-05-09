Lego’s sales in Romania doubled over past three years

Lego Romania announced its sales rose by 16% y/y, thus doubling over the past three years to RON 236 million (EUR 47 million) in 2023.

The company posted RON 10.2 million (EUR 2 million) net profit in the year, three times the earnings posted in 2020.

Buyers’ interest in toys developing creativity was boosted by the Covid-19 crisis due to the confinement procedures, Ziarul Financiar commented.

The members of RoLUG (Romanian LEGO Users Group), with support from Lego Romania, built the largest LEGO brick diorama in the world earlier this year. Guinness World Records recognized the Star Wars-inspired model at the 2024 East European Comic Con.

(Photo source: Clearvista/Dreamstime.com)