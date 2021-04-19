RO dentistry chain Dr. Leahu opens its 13th clinic

Major Romanian dentistry chain Dr. Leahu, controlled by entrepreneur and doctor Ionut Leahu, opened a new dental clinic in Ploiesti following an investment of EUR 500,000.

The company made the investment in partnership with a local entrepreneur, who provided 20% of the financing for the dental center.

This is the 13th dental clinic in the network owned by Dr. Leahu. In the first half of 2021, the same dentistry chain will open a regional center of excellence in Cluj-Napoca, which will have 17 offices and an operating room. The investment in this clinic amounts to EUR 1.8 mln.

The network of Dr. Leahu dental clinics is present in nine cities in Romania (Ploiești, Bucharest, Pitești, Timișoara, Turda, Constanța, Oradea, Iași, and Sibiu) and in London, where it opened a clinic in November 2020.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com