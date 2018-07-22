Latvian tennis player wins BRD Bucharest Open

Latvian tennis player Anastasija Sevastova, number 22 in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, won the BRD Bucharest Open 2018. This is the third trophy of her career.

Sevastova beat Croatian Petra Martici (no. 60 WTA) in the final on Sunday, July 22, after two sets ended 7-6, 6-2. She will get a prize of EUR 43,000 and 280 points in the WTA ranking.

Sevastova played another final at the BRD Bucharest Open in 2016, when she lost to Romanian star Simona Halep. In 2017, Romanian Irina Begu won the tournament.

Irina Begu was eliminated early from the singles competition this year but managed to win the doubles competition, where she teamed with compatriot Andreea Mitu.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Busca)