French group Lactalis closes two factories in Romania, concentrates on the others

French multinational dairy products corporation Lactalis announced that it would close two of its dairies in Romania, in Floreni and Vatra Dornei, as the group concentrates local activities.

But the company assured that the collection of milk in the respective regions would continue, and the processing will be relocated to other factories the group owns in the country.

The LaDorna brand and the Dorna Lactate company (that operated the two factories) continue their activity in Romania, and the LaDorna dairy portfolio will be produced in the other Romanian factories of the group.

"This measure is meant to ensure the continuation of the production process and investments in the development of the LaDorna portfolio with strict compliance with the performance and safety requirements of the Lactalis Group," said Giampaolo Manzonetto, general manager of Lactalis Romania.

Employees affected by the collective redundancy measure in the Floreni and Vatra Dornei factories will receive all the company's support in finding another job, either within the other companies belonging to the Lactalis Group in Romania or other companies. Some of the employees will receive offers for the jobs available within the group's other Romanian companies.

Lactalis is the biggest dairy group in Romania. Besides Dorna Lactate, the group also owns local companies Albalact, Covalact, Raraul and Lactate Harghita.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/LaDorna)