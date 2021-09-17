Romania's labour minister thinks of “significantly higher” minimum statutory wage

Romanian minister of labour Raluca Turcan said that she thinks of a "significant increase in the minimum wage as price increases are much higher than what has happened in Romania recently."

She stressed that in "order to address the problems on the labour market," it is mandatory to increase the minimum statutory wage because "the current level is not only insufficient [for a decent standard of living], but is also a factor generating migration," local Digi24 reported.

The minimum gross salary in Romania reached RON 2,300 (EUR 460) per month in 2021, after an increase of only RON 70 (3.1%) compared to the previous year.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)