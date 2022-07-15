Romania's former anticorruption chief Kovesi denies rumours about presidential candidacy

The head of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) and former Romanian anticorruption prosecutor, Laura Codruța Kovesi, denied on July 14 that she intended to run for the Romanian presidency.

Several polls published in Romania in the last month included Kovesi.

"No, I do not want to run for the Romanian Presidency," Laura Codruța Kovesi said in an interview for Radio Free Europe Moldova.

During a visit to Chisinau, in order to lay the foundations of an agreement with the Moldovan General Prosecutor's Office, Kovesi refuted the rumours that indicated her as a candidate in the next presidential elections in Romania.

As for the motivation for this categorical refusal, Kovesi explained that her purpose is, above all, to build an institution "from scratch" in its capacity as European Chief Prosecutor.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)