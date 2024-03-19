Finnish and Greek investors join forces for 600MW PV park in Romania

Finnish renewable energy investor Korkia and the Greek company Econus Green Energy have entered into a partnership to develop 600 MW of solar energy in Romania, according to a company press release.

The companies report that the initial designs should be authorized and ready for construction in 2025.

"A photovoltaic capacity of 600 MW means an electricity production of approximately 780,000 MWh, which, once operational, will generate enough renewable energy for the equivalent of approximately 200,000 European households. The projects will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 300 tonnes annually, which corresponds to the annual emissions of approximately 120,000 cars," reads the statement, quoted by Economedia.ro.

Romania is on the right track to becoming a center of renewable energy in South-Eastern Europe, commented Peter Goitanich, investment director at Korkia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)