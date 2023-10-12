Konopi Castle in Romania, built in 1800, on sale at Sotheby's International Realty

Partner Content

Romania Sotheby's International Realty announces the sale of an exceptional architectural gem - Konopi Castle. Set in a picturesque landscape, this example of elegance and history is listed for €770,000.

Built in 1800, Konopi Castle impresses with its neoclassical architectural elements, reflecting a rich and captivating history. Its tall towers, defensive walls and majestic gates are evidence of its impressive past.

With deep historical roots, Konopi Castle is part of a larger feudal estate that belonged to notable historical figures such as Iancu de Hunedoara (a prince of Transylvania and governor of the Kingdom of Hungary), Johann Giskra von Brandeis (captain of Matthew Corvinus, King of Hungary) and the noble Bánffy family.

Over the years, Konopi Castle has witnessed various historical events that have influenced its history. One of the most important was the Horia, Cloșca and Crișan rebellion of 1784, which led to the devastation of the property. Following this event, the estate was bought from Count Nádasdy by Antal Czigler of Konop - who legally changed his name in 1870 retaining only the noble name Konopi.

The last descendant of the family, Baron Kálmán Konopi, had a significant influence on the estate and developed the Conop wheat variety. He and his wife, Boér Vilma, were supporters of the arts and helped support the artists' colony in Gödöllö. In this way, the estate became known as a gathering place for artists in the pre-war and inter-war period.

The reconstruction of the castle coincides with the introduction of the iron road in the Mures valley, and it was one of the first buildings with metal beams integrated into the structure. The large barn in the western enclosure is an example of late 19th century industrial architecture.

This castle, although on one level, attracts the eye with its harmonious and proportional design. Its striking entrance is an example of neoclassical architecture, with columns and semi-columns under similar Corinthian capitals. Along the façade, there are strategic symmetrical recesses that give the building volume and presence. The simplicity of the property blends harmoniously with the beige-green colour palette of the façade.

Konopi Castle is a unique opportunity to become the owner of a remarkable historic property and keep the history and beauty of this impressive building alive.

