Business

German group Knauf invests EUR 200 mln in two factories in Romania

12 October 2022
German group Knauf, a major construction materials producer active in Romania, will invest over EUR 200 mln in two factories located in central Romania - in the counties of Mureş and Cluj.

On the one hand, Knauf will invest over EUR 135 mln to refurbish a factory it bought in Târnăveni (Mureş), which will be operational in 2024.

Knauf bought the Gecsat mineral glass wool factory in Târnăveni in March this year and has already invested EUR 4 mln in the modernization of the production facility. The investments will ensure an annual production of more than 75,000 tonnes of mineral wool for both the domestic market and the Central and Eastern European countries.

Then on the other hand, the group plans to invest EUR 76 mln in constructing a plasterboard and metal profiles factory in Huedin (Cluj). Construction of the factory in Huedin will begin in 2023, and production - in the second half of 2024.

100 jobs will be created at the Knauf factory in Huedin.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Adrian Garofeanu, Kanuf Insulation; photo source: the company)

1

