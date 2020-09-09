Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 08:36
Business
Dutch logistics group KLG Europe launches e-fulfillment service in Romania
09 September 2020
Dutch logistics group KLG Europe, part of the Chinese group Sinotrans, has launched a new e-fulfillment service in Romania under the brand Simplify.

Simplify offers local e-commerce operators a solution based on integrating technology and operational flows to simplify an online store's internal processes.

The latest eMag Marketplace study estimated a 40% increase in online orders in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year, while the site's DIY sections almost doubled.

"The way things are evolving at the moment tells us that, in the future, Romanians will buy more and more online. Thus, by using Simplify's services, entrepreneurs will be able to focus more on expanding or increasing profitability and will have more time for their business," says Cosmin Capataneanu, Commercial Director of Simplify.

Simplify offers online businesses the opportunity to move their logistics and transport processes to a single supplier. The service includes transport, storage, product packaging, return logistics. It also integrates and optimizes existing courier services.

"Soon, we plan to add new features to the platform, such as customer service, online marketing, and financing. Our goal is to become a leader in the e-fulfillment market in Romania in a maximum of five years," added Capataneanu.

(Photo source: the company)

