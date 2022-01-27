Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:55
Real Estate

Kiwi Finance: Housing affordability in Romania is highest in 17 years

27 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian credit broker Kiwi Finance, part of the OLX Group, has launched the first housing affordability index that takes into account the salaries paid in different localities, Ziarul Financiar reported. It reflects the average price of the residential properties (apartments and houses), per square meter, expressed in average monthly wages.

Bucharest has among the most affordable housing in Romania, and Cluj and Constanţa are the most expensive.

Bucharest is one of the most affordable cities in Romania and ranks first among the major cities in the EU in terms of the residents’ capacity to buy a home, while Constanta and Cluj have the least affordable housing nationwide but still remain well-positioned at the European level, the study shows.

The national average is now 1.8, up from 4.5 in 2008. The index shows that in December, at the national level, the average price was EUR 1,289 per sqm, the equivalent of a multiple of 1.8 times the average net salary, which indicates the highest affordability since 2004.

During the real estate bubble in 2007-2008, the index reached 4.5-5. The current level indicates a state of equilibrium, a state that Romania has stayed for several years already.

According to the Kiwi Finance real estate index, in Bucharest, the average price per sqm of housing properties is EUR 1,486, while the average net salary in the capital city is RON 4,612 (about EUR 932), which results in an affordability index of 1.59, a level not seen in the past 15 years. The houses in Bucharest are thus about three times more affordable than in 2007-2008.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 07:55
Real Estate

Kiwi Finance: Housing affordability in Romania is highest in 17 years

27 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian credit broker Kiwi Finance, part of the OLX Group, has launched the first housing affordability index that takes into account the salaries paid in different localities, Ziarul Financiar reported. It reflects the average price of the residential properties (apartments and houses), per square meter, expressed in average monthly wages.

Bucharest has among the most affordable housing in Romania, and Cluj and Constanţa are the most expensive.

Bucharest is one of the most affordable cities in Romania and ranks first among the major cities in the EU in terms of the residents’ capacity to buy a home, while Constanta and Cluj have the least affordable housing nationwide but still remain well-positioned at the European level, the study shows.

The national average is now 1.8, up from 4.5 in 2008. The index shows that in December, at the national level, the average price was EUR 1,289 per sqm, the equivalent of a multiple of 1.8 times the average net salary, which indicates the highest affordability since 2004.

During the real estate bubble in 2007-2008, the index reached 4.5-5. The current level indicates a state of equilibrium, a state that Romania has stayed for several years already.

According to the Kiwi Finance real estate index, in Bucharest, the average price per sqm of housing properties is EUR 1,486, while the average net salary in the capital city is RON 4,612 (about EUR 932), which results in an affordability index of 1.59, a level not seen in the past 15 years. The houses in Bucharest are thus about three times more affordable than in 2007-2008.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks