UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians

Roughly 56% of Romanians say they trust UK's King Charles III, followed by Moldova's president Maia Sandu, placing the two at the top of the ranking of most trusted international leaders, according to a recent survey conducted by INSCOP for News.ro.

Meanwhile, according to the same poll, Russian president Vladimir Putin, former US leader Donald Trump, King Charles, and US president Joe Biden are the most well-known figures among Romanians.

Almost all participants in the survey (99.5%) said that they have heard of Vladimir Putin. Following Putin are Donald Trump (96.4%), King Charles of Great Britain (93.3%), and Joe Biden (92.1%). The ranking continues with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, with 89.1% recognition; Maia Sandu, the president of Moldova, with 79.3%; Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, with 71.7%; and Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, with 65.9%.

Notoriety aside, Romanians trust King Charles III most (56.2%), followed by Maia Sandu (34%), Emmanuel Macron, and Joe Biden. Donald Trump (21.5%) holds the second to last position, and Vladimir Putin the last, with a trust rate of 11.4%.

Those with the most trust in Joe Biden are especially those over 45 years old, those with higher education, white-collar workers, urban residents, and those not active on social networks. Those with high and very high trust in Donald Trump are especially men, people under 30 years old and blue-collar workers.

The opinion poll was conducted by INSCOP Research, commissioned by the News.ro news agency. The data were collected from February 22 to 29, using the CATI method (telephone interviews) through a questionnaire. The sample volume is 1,100 persons, stratified and representative across significant socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum admitted data error is ± 2.95%, with a confidence level of 95%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea, George Calin)