The school management and communication platform has been recognised as Software Product of the Year on the stage of the IT Industry Excellence Awards 2023 | ANIS Gala, held by ANIS Romania on April 5, at the Bucharest Marriott Grand Hotel Ballroom. According to the jury, the criteria considered were the quality of the software product, the size of the impact on its community, the sustainability, and the international expansion.

“This award is a great recognition of the relentless efforts of our development team, to build a strong, versatile edtech product, able to address the most sophisticated needs of education institutions across the world and integrate into the most diverse tech ecosystems. It also reflects the dynamism of our sales, marketing, and customer support teams, which managed to bring the product in the hands of user from 25 countries and to win the trust of international school chains such as Maple Bear Global Schools and Brave Generation Academy. It is also the recognition of our amazing community of teachers and school leaders which trust Kinderpedia every day to simplify their work and bring their school’s communities together,” stated Daniel Rogoz, Co-Founder and CEO of Kinderpedia.

“We built a scalable product, cloud based, multi-language and multi-currency, from the very beginning, and this contributed significantly to the international expansion of Kinderpedia. The platform is certified and periodically audited for cyber security by a company authorized by the National Cyber Security Directorate. From the software architecture point of view, Kinderpedia has been initially built as a monolith. At the time of adding new features to the platform, we followed the latest industry trends and adopted a microservices architecture. This approach provides several benefits, including improved agility, scalability, security, and fault tolerance,” added Valentin Ilea, Co-Founder and CTO of Kinderpedia.

The 9th edition of the ANIS Gala, which took place on April 5, brought recognition to the best performing companies with the most valuable projects, programmes or initiatives implemented in the previous year. The Software and Services Industry Excellence Awards received 55 entries from 32 companies. Judging was carried out by an 11-member jury of IT industry leaders, tech and business journalists, academics and investors. The event took place at the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, and was attended by over 100 participants, including representatives of IT companies, the Chamber of Deputies and other public institutions, as well as representatives of numerous associations and communities.

The ANIS Gala also awarded Microsoft Romania in the category Educational Program of the Year, for the project "IT, My New Career". Endava won the trophy in the CSR Programme of the Year category for its "Stronger Together for Ukraine" initiative. Bright Spaces was named Start-up of the Year. The R&D Project of the Year was won by Atta Systems, with the project "Eupnoos". Luxoft Romania with "Murex Connectivity" and rinf.tech with "Digitization of Transportation CCTV Management System" were the winners of the Software Outsourcing Solution of the Year category. AROBS Transilvania and ZITEC tied for the Company of the Year Trophy. Andrei Rădoi, SAP Romania won the award for Personal Contribution and Beenear received the ANIS Member of the Year trophy.

Founded in 1998, ANIS represents the interests of Romanian IT companies and supports the development of the local software and services industry, the growth of both companies involved in outsourcing projects and those generating intellectual property through product creation. Representing more than 66% of the total revenues generated by the IT industry at national level and about 42% of the total employees of the Romanian IT industry, ANIS increases its local economic footprint year after year.

Kinderpedia is the complete digital solution for school management and communication, recognised internationally for innovation and social impact. The platform helps education institutions simplify their administrative work, save time and foster a dynamic communication between students, teachers and parents. To date, it is used by schools and childcare centres in more than 25 countries. The all-in-one platform and app cover five major areas of digital transformation of every school or nursery: school management, classroom management, i.e. electronic gradebook and all related features, student progress tracking, parent engagement and school financial management. Kinderpedia is scalable, it is cloud based, multi-language and multi-currency. The solution is accessible on the web and through native mobile apps for both school and family.

