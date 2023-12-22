Events
News from Companies

Kick off 2024 with British Football School's exciting holiday camps across Europe

22 December 2023
romaniainsider

As the year comes to an end British Football School welcomes children to join their holiday camps across Europe in 2024!

During the BFS you will benefit of:
  • 30 hours of football tuition with a British UEFA qualified coach
  • Learn new skills, improve physical fitness, practice English and make new friends
  • Players will receive a new football kit to feel like a true professional! 

An example of a daily program at the British Football School holiday camp includes:

  • 09:00 - Arrival and discussion
  • 09:15-11:30 - Training session
  • 11:30-12:00 - Review and analysis in English
  • 12:00-13:00 - Lunch, football quizzes and themed games
  • 13:00-14:45 - Training session
  • 14:45-15:00 - Review and analysis in English
  • 15:00 - Departure.

 If you wish to book early, we offer several early bird discounts:

  • 30% off if booked and paid by 31 December 2023
  • 20% off if booked and paid by 31 January 2024
  • 10% off if booked and paid by 29 February 2024

In addition to this there will be a 20% bring a friend/family member discount. 

SPRING CAMPS  

Location 1: Belgrade, Serbia 
Dates: Monday 4th to Friday 8th March 
            Monday 1st to Friday 5th April   

Location 2: Istanbul, Turkey
Dates: Monday 8th to Friday 12th April

Location 3: Pipera, Romania
Dates: Monday 28th April to Friday 3rd May

Location 4: Sofia, Bulgaria 

Dates: Monday 28th April to Friday 3rd May

SUMMER CAMPS 

Location: Pipera, Romania

Dates: Monday 24th to Friday 28th June
            Monday 26th to Friday 30th August

Location 2: Bucharest, Romania

Dates: Monday 1st to Friday 5th July

Location 3: Sofia, Bulgaria
Dates: Monday 1st to Friday 5th July

Location 4: Belgrade, Serbia
Dates: Monday 1st to Friday 5th July

Location 5: Pravets, Bulgaria
Dates: Monday 8th to Saturday 15th July

Location 6: Istanbul, Turkey
Dates: Monday 8th to Saturday 15th July

Location 7: Antalya, Turkey
Dates: Monday 15th to Saturday 22nd July
           Monday 22nd to Saturday 29th July 

AUTUMN CAMP  

Location: Pipera, Romania
Dates: Monday 30th October to Friday 3rd November 

The full list of BFS holiday camps can be found here: 
https://www.britishfootballschool.com/holiday-camps

If you would like to book or have any questions the please get in touch at contact@britishfootballschool.com
Telegram/Viber/WhatsApp: +40 799 686 835
Web: www.britishfootballschool.com

*This is a Press release.

1

