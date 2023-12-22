Kick off 2024 with British Football School's exciting holiday camps across Europe

30 hours of football tuition with a British UEFA qualified coach

Learn new skills, improve physical fitness, practice English and make new friends

Players will receive a new football kit to feel like a true professional!

An example of a daily program at the British Football School holiday camp includes:

09:00 - Arrival and discussion

09:15-11:30 - Training session

11:30-12:00 - Review and analysis in English

12:00-13:00 - Lunch, football quizzes and themed games

13:00-14:45 - Training session

14:45-15:00 - Review and analysis in English

15:00 - Departure.

If you wish to book early, we offer several early bird discounts:

30% off if booked and paid by 31 December 2023

20% off if booked and paid by 31 January 2024

10% off if booked and paid by 29 February 2024

In addition to this there will be a 20% bring a friend/family member discount.