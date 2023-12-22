Kick off 2024 with British Football School's exciting holiday camps across Europe
As the year comes to an end British Football School welcomes children to join their holiday camps across Europe in 2024!
- 30 hours of football tuition with a British UEFA qualified coach
- Learn new skills, improve physical fitness, practice English and make new friends
- Players will receive a new football kit to feel like a true professional!
An example of a daily program at the British Football School holiday camp includes:
- 09:00 - Arrival and discussion
- 09:15-11:30 - Training session
- 11:30-12:00 - Review and analysis in English
- 12:00-13:00 - Lunch, football quizzes and themed games
- 13:00-14:45 - Training session
- 14:45-15:00 - Review and analysis in English
- 15:00 - Departure.
If you wish to book early, we offer several early bird discounts:
- 30% off if booked and paid by 31 December 2023
- 20% off if booked and paid by 31 January 2024
- 10% off if booked and paid by 29 February 2024
In addition to this there will be a 20% bring a friend/family member discount.
SPRING CAMPS
Location 1: Belgrade, Serbia
Dates: Monday 4th to Friday 8th March
Monday 1st to Friday 5th April
Location 2: Istanbul, Turkey
Dates: Monday 8th to Friday 12th April
Location 3: Pipera, Romania
Dates: Monday 28th April to Friday 3rd May
Location 4: Sofia, Bulgaria
Dates: Monday 28th April to Friday 3rd May
SUMMER CAMPS
Location: Pipera, Romania
Dates: Monday 24th to Friday 28th June
Monday 26th to Friday 30th August
Location 2: Bucharest, Romania
Dates: Monday 1st to Friday 5th July
Location 3: Sofia, Bulgaria
Dates: Monday 1st to Friday 5th July
Location 4: Belgrade, Serbia
Dates: Monday 1st to Friday 5th July
Location 5: Pravets, Bulgaria
Dates: Monday 8th to Saturday 15th July
Location 6: Istanbul, Turkey
Dates: Monday 8th to Saturday 15th July
Location 7: Antalya, Turkey
Dates: Monday 15th to Saturday 22nd July
Monday 22nd to Saturday 29th July
AUTUMN CAMP
Location: Pipera, Romania
Dates: Monday 30th October to Friday 3rd November
The full list of BFS holiday camps can be found here:
https://www.
If you would like to book or have any questions the please get in touch at contact@
Telegram/Viber/WhatsApp: +40 799 686 835
Web: www.
*This is a Press release.