KFC franchise owner in Romania records EUR 86 mln sales in 9 months

Sphera Franchise Group, which operates the Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell restaurant chains in Romania, Republic of Moldova and several locations in Norther Italy, recorded a turnover of RON 401 million (EUR 86.2 million) in the first nine months of this year, up 33.6% year-on-year.

The amount covers the full KFC brand sales and those of Pizza Hut for June-September, according to the company’s financial report.

The KFC brand had the main contribution to the total sales, namely RON 365 million (EUR 78.5 million). This was due to the strong performance of restaurants in Romania (19%) and Republic of Moldova (14%), as well as the opening of two restaurants in Italy in the first half of this year.

The company reported separately the Pizza Hut sales for January-September. These reached RON 81 million (EUR 17.4 million), up 16.2% over the same period last year, mainly supported by the increase in sales on the delivery channel.

