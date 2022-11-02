Romania expects key decision on Schengen membership on December 8-9

The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union set the calendar for the decision on the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the Schengen area.

The final decision is to be taken at the beginning of December in the Justice and Home Affairs (JAI) Council.

"I received from the Czech Presidency of the EU Council congratulations for the success of the verification visits regarding the Schengen conditions in our country, as well as the calendar for the decision on the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the single European space," USR MEP Vlad Gheorghe said on Facebook.

According to the calendar, there will be two European meetings in November, and the decisive vote will take place on December 9 in the Council of Justice and Internal Affairs.

(Photo source: Karaboux/Dreamstime.com)