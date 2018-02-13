Body language expert Kevin Hogan comes to Romania for March conference

Body language expert Kevin Hogan, who is best known for The Psychology of Persuasion: How to Persuade Others to Your Way of Thinking, will come for the first time to Romania this spring, for a conference to be organized at Bucharest’s Parliament Palace.

The conference called The Power of Influence will take place on March 15. It is mainly aimed at entrepreneurs, managers, people active in online and offline sales, and psychologists, and will help them understand the vital role the nonverbal language plays in persuasive communication.

Kevin Hogan is the author of 24 books. He is best known for his international best selling books, and The Psychology of Persuasion: How to Persuade Others to Your Way of Thinking.

In the past decade he has become the Body Language Expert to The Wall Street Journal, ABC, Fox, The BBC, The New York Times, The Toronto Sun, The New York Post, and dozens of popular magazines like Forbes, Investors Business Daily, InTouch, First for Women, Success!, and Cosmopolitan. He has also taught Persuasion and Influence at the University of St. Thomas Management Center, and is a frequent media guest. Find out more about him here.

More information about the conference in Bucharest can be found here.

