Kenyan Alex Nzioka Matata wins the Bucharest Half Marathon

Kenyan Alex Nzioka Matata won the Bucharest Half Marathon held last Sunday, May 12, with a time of one hour, one minute, and four seconds.

Second place was taken by another Kenyan, Chebor Elvis Tabarach, with a time of one hour, four minutes, and three seconds, while third place went to another Kenyan athlete, Kibet Bismark Langat, with a time of one hour, four minutes, and 10 seconds, according to News.ro.

The first Romanian in the ranking was Leonard Mitrică, finishing in fifth place, followed by Alexandru Corneschi, who placed sixth. The former finished in one hour, seven minutes, and four seconds, while the latter finished in one hour, seven minutes, and 56 seconds.

In the women's category, the first in the ranking was Rabecca Chepkwemoi from Kenya, who finished the race in one hour, 12 minutes, and nine seconds.

(Photo source: Bucharest HALF MARATHON on Facebook)