Romanian deputy PM Hunor questions teachers earning half a policeman's pay

06 July 2022
This is not the "Educated Romania" we are living in, deputy prime minister and president of the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR stated, hinting at President Iohannis' flagship strategy for education.

"You simply can't pay a teacher that graduated from a university RON 2,800-2,900 and goes to a small community where the policeman earns RON 7,000-8,000," deputy PM Kelemen Hunor added, according to News.ro.

The policeman faces "immense risks" when speaking to the people in the pub, he further argued, explaining that he is worth the high pay - as much as the school teacher.

"I hope my children or grandchildren will live in an even more educated Romania. But this project, this vision of an educated Romania, if we manage to put it in motion, it will be a work in progress for at least 12 years from now on," Kelemen Hunor said, answering a question at Euronews Romania TV station.

He added that he talked to university professors who told him that Romania would be left without science teachers in a few years because they are opting for jobs in the IT area. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Kelemen Hunor)

