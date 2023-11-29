KADRA, one of the leading Romanian providers of automated access management solutions, joins the EMI Group, a European leader in industrial access solutions

News from Companies

EMI Group, a top European provider in the field of industrial access solutions concludes a partnership with KADRA, the leading provider of integrated solutions for automation and access management in Romania. Through this strategic partnership, which positions KADRA, a company with over 30 years of experience marked by a constant focus on innovation in the field, alongside EMI, an industry leader, a leading group emerges in the access automation solutions market.

With an estimated combined turnover of 38 million euros and EBITDA exceeding 8 million euros for 2023, following the partnership with KADRA, the EMI Group has become a regional leader in industrial access systems. The group gains a competitive advantage in the assembly and maintenance services, as well as a robust portfolio of new projects in the industrial logistics and retail segments.

Thus, starting from December 1, 2023, KADRA will join the EMI Group, which currently includes EMI Romania, Decran Belgium, and Access Systems Belgium and Slovakia.

This collaboration brings together complementary expertise, leading to a strong presence in the construction and services market. While the EMI Group excels in the industrial sector, KADRA complements it with expertise in the medical field, particularly in hospitals and clinics, along with relevant experience in integrated automatic parking management solutions.

Both companies will continue to operate operationally independently as separate legal entities, maintaining their identity and culture. At the same time, the partnership will enable resource optimization, enhance on-site technical presence, and improve the quality of solutions and services delivered to their clients.

Jérôme France, the CEO of the EMI Group is enthusiastic about this collaboration, which, from his perspective, represents a significant advantage for both KADRA and the EMI Group. "By welcoming KADRA and its founders into the EMI Group family, we continue to implement our strategy of consolidating our presence in the access systems sector. This collaboration aims to leverage the specific expertise that each company brings in its preferred field, with KADRA making a significant contribution with its 30 years of experience in providing access solutions for various sectors. We will continue to seek new partnerships in our traditional geographic areas, partnerships in which we offer operational autonomy to entrepreneurs, along with all the benefits of being part of a large platform of access automation solutions, fueled by significant resources and financial support from our partners at Innova Capital and Morphosis Capital," commented Mr. France.

"We see this collaboration as a significant advantage for both KADRA and the EMI Group," said Octavian Fanea, CEO of KADRA. "It is an opportunity for our companies to combine expertise in the areas where each excels. We are honored to be partners in the EMI Group, which is becoming increasingly strong, has already transcended Romania's borders, and intends to continue growing through valuable acquisitions in Central and Eastern Europe," added the CEO of KADRA.

Both Jérôme France, CEO of the EMI Group, and Octavian Fanea, CEO of KADRA, emphasize the opportunity for growth and the creation of a stronger competitive advantage resulting from the combination of the experiences of the two companies. The collaboration with KADRA also reflects the EMI Group's commitment to further expansion in Central and Eastern Europe through strategic acquisitions of valuable companies.

This collaboration marks the third concrete partnership for the EMI Group in less than two years, in line with the goal of completing at least two transactions annually. The companies intend to maintain their distinct approaches in the market while consolidating certain resources for mutual benefit.

As this collaborative formula unfolds, the partnership aims to set new performance records in Romania, considering this market as a development laboratory for maintenance solutions. With a team of 300 specialists in access systems, nearly 200 of whom are based in Romania, the EMI Group is now more prepared than ever to put all its expertise to work in serving its customers with dedication, ambitiously aiming to achieve unprecedented service levels in Europe.

About KADRA

With 30 years of experience, KADRA is the only company in Romania that provides integrated technical solutions for engineering and access management. Whether it's automation solutions for doors, gates, and windows, parking management (Parkomatic), or automated smoke evacuation systems, KADRA innovates continuously, ensuring its partners' comprehensive services, from consultancy to design, execution, and maintenance, all aimed at enhancing comfort and the sense of security.

Founded in 1993, the KADRA company represents today thousands of completed projects by a valuable team of over 90 people who possess both the know-how and the willingness to provide customers with the accumulated experience over time.

About EMI Group

EMI is recognized as a global leader in the industrial access systems industry. Since its establishment in 2000, the company has specialized in providing integrated solutions for consulting, design, production, installation, maintenance, and service for industrial access solutions in various sectors, including manufacturing, shopping centers, and logistics centers. Following the acquisitions of Decran and Access Systems companies in Belgium, EMI operates assembly facilities in Romania and Slovakia, as well as service and maintenance capabilities in Romania and Belgium.

*This is a Press release.