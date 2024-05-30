JW Marriott introduces OLEA, the Newest Restaurant in the city, and brings to Bucharest the Middleterranean Cuisine Concept

News from Companies

OLEA, a restaurant with an innovative culinary concept, opens its doors in an emblematic area of Bucharest, within the premises of the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. With a delightful blend of flavours and influences, OLEA aims to redefine tastes in a unique and captivating way. The total value of the investment is estimated at 1.4 million euros.

John Willard Marriott Sr., the founder of Marriott, had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and was inspired by the simple beauty of nature and the environment. At JW Marriott, we also believe that dining in our restaurants should be a nourishing experience, created to revitalize your mind, body and spirit. With this in mind, we are proud to introduce a unique urban oasis, a perfect place for dining al fresco.

Inspired by the richness of Levantine and Mediterranean gastronomy, OLEA's menu brings Middleterranean Cuisine to the forefront – a refined combination of traditional recipes and modern reinterpretations. Each dish reflects the passion for fresh ingredients, authenticity, and creativity of experienced chefs. From fresh seafood, drizzled with rich and aromatic olive oils, to meat seasoned with a variety of aromatic herbs and spices, each dish promises an explosion of flavours.

Among the dishes that blend the best of both worlds are Feta Cheese and Pistachio Dip, Shrimp in Kataifi Crust, Black Angus Beef and New Zealand Lamb Adana Kebab, or the Cheesecake with Baklava. Our signatures drinks are not to be missed: the Levant Martini, the Date Old Fashioned or the JW Garden cocktails will turn every summer night into an unforgettable experience.

The architecture of the place and the atmosphere complete the unique experience – the outdoor location is designed to resemble the garden of a Mediterranean seaside villa, with a spacious terrace and lush garden, shielded from the city's hustle and bustle. The space also features a private events area – Olea Garden– the perfect outdoor venue for a fabulous summer celebration.

"We are delighted to bring Middleterranean Cuisine to Bucharest and to open our doors to gastronomy lovers from around the world," said Nicolae Lică, Executive Chef at the J.W. Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. "OLEA is more than just a restaurant - it is a culinary journey that blends tradition with innovation and invites you to discover new flavours and tastes in every dish."

Regardless of the time guests choose to visit OLEA, they can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, live DJ vibes, thematic music events, as well as an evening pit fire, to warm up the chilli summer nights.

For more information and reservations, you can visit www.oleabucharest.com or call +4 021 403 1919.

About JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Shaped by the dynamic heritage of the city, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel retains a reputation as the benchmark of modern luxury in Romania’s lively capital. Renowned for its crafted service, diverse epicurean venues and elegant lobby, it is an enriching backdrop for family gatherings and inspired journeys. Located in an area of historic and national interest, the property is the only five-star hotel in the district and is in close proximity to the stately Palace of Parliament and People’s Salvation Cathedral. With 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms (with a total surface of approx. 2.000 sqm), 6 restaurants and lounges, conference centre, access to luxury brands shopping gallery, casino, spa, fitness etc, the JW Marriott is one of the most generous, elegant and resourceful hotels in Bucharest. Whether guests come for the most spacious rooms in town or for lunch or dinner, all are treated with flawless service.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. The impressive array of award-winning hotels cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers seeking The JW Treatment™ – the brand's philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do. These experiences help guests to be fully present, foster connections and feed the soul. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott is a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together, act with intention and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are over 80 JW Marriott hotels in more than 25 countries and territories. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

