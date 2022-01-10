Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 09:04
Politics

Romanian minister pledges to dismantle controversial prosecution office SIIJ by end-March

10 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of justice Cătălin Predoiu announced that the project for the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ), the controversial prosecution body for magistrates, will be submitted to the Government.

By the end of March, it will be endorsed by the Parliament, he added.

The minister of justice pointed out that the solution will be one agreed by the magistrates’ body CSM, the parties and the professional associations of magistrates.

According to the targets attached to the Recovery and Resilience Plan PNRR, Romania must settle the problem of abolishing the Special Section by the end of March 2022, otherwise, it would not fulfil one of the objectives assumed before the European Commission, Adevarul daily commented.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 09:04
Politics

Romanian minister pledges to dismantle controversial prosecution office SIIJ by end-March

10 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of justice Cătălin Predoiu announced that the project for the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ), the controversial prosecution body for magistrates, will be submitted to the Government.

By the end of March, it will be endorsed by the Parliament, he added.

The minister of justice pointed out that the solution will be one agreed by the magistrates’ body CSM, the parties and the professional associations of magistrates.

According to the targets attached to the Recovery and Resilience Plan PNRR, Romania must settle the problem of abolishing the Special Section by the end of March 2022, otherwise, it would not fulfil one of the objectives assumed before the European Commission, Adevarul daily commented.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks