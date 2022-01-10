Romanian minister pledges to dismantle controversial prosecution office SIIJ by end-March

Romanian minister of justice Cătălin Predoiu announced that the project for the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ), the controversial prosecution body for magistrates, will be submitted to the Government.

By the end of March, it will be endorsed by the Parliament, he added.

The minister of justice pointed out that the solution will be one agreed by the magistrates’ body CSM, the parties and the professional associations of magistrates.

According to the targets attached to the Recovery and Resilience Plan PNRR, Romania must settle the problem of abolishing the Special Section by the end of March 2022, otherwise, it would not fulfil one of the objectives assumed before the European Commission, Adevarul daily commented.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)