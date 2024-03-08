Join La French Tech Bucharest for the 2nd Edition of ‘Sustainability Meets Profitability’ on March 20

News from Companies

La French Tech Bucharest will hold the second edition of the SUSTAINABILITY MEETS PROFITABILITY event, focusing on navigating sustainability requirements and strategies in today's dynamic business environment. Scheduled for March 20, the event aims to provide valuable insights into how corporations and startups can adapt to meet sustainability demands while ensuring long-term survival and delivering short-term growth and profits to shareholders.

In a landscape where regulations and stakeholder pressures are constantly evolving, businesses need to stay ahead of the curve. This event offers a platform for industry leaders to explore best practices and share the latest approaches to sustainability.

Luka ZIVKOVIC, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer at bonapp.eco and La French Tech Bucharest board member, will moderate the discussions. With his extensive experience and expertise in sustainability, he will guide participants through an insightful conversation on how businesses can effectively navigate the complexities of sustainability requirements.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse panel of speakers who will delve into various aspects of sustainability. These speakers will share practical strategies and real-world examples to help businesses align their operations with sustainable practices.

Alex SKOURAS – Founding Member and Managing Partner, Alesonor Real Estate Development

– Founding Member and Managing Partner, Alesonor Real Estate Development Alexandra SINN – Key Account Manager, Air France/KLM

– Key Account Manager, Air France/KLM Benjamin TURQUIN – Country Manager, BRD Asigurari de Viata

– Country Manager, BRD Asigurari de Viata Boualem SAIDI – Country Group Head (Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova), Bayer

– Country Group Head (Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova), Bayer Costin TIRA – Senior Project Manager, Horváth

– Senior Project Manager, Horváth Flavia POPA – General Secretary, BRD Groupe Société Générale

– General Secretary, BRD Groupe Société Générale Georges DURDILLY – President, Airbus Romania

– President, Airbus Romania Grégoire VIGROUX – Serial Entrepreneur & President, La French Tech Bucharest

– Serial Entrepreneur & President, La French Tech Bucharest Lacramioara BOTEZATU – Founder & CEO, CSR Media

– Founder & CEO, CSR Media Lucian BOTEA – VP, Romanian-American University

– VP, Romanian-American University Oana COSMAN – Editor, Start-up.ro

– Editor, Start-up.ro Raul POP – Co-Founder & Member of the Board, Circular Economy Coalition - CERC

– Co-Founder & Member of the Board, Circular Economy Coalition - CERC Raluca IVASCU – Regional Segment Manager, Michelin

– Regional Segment Manager, Michelin Stefan Iulius BUDULAN – Country Sales Manager, Up

– Country Sales Manager, Up Teodora GHENCIU – Founder, eECO.ro

– Founder, eECO.ro Tudor POPP – Founding Partner, Hotspot

– Founding Partner, Hotspot EY, Speaker TBC

The event is open to professionals across industries who are interested in learning more about sustainability strategies and how to navigate the evolving landscape. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights to drive positive organizational change.

Join us on March 20, starting at 6:30 PM at Romanian-American University in Bucharest for this enlightening discussion on sustainability strategies. Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and connect with industry peers.

More information and registration on the event page here.

Event Partners:

Airbus, Air France, ALD Automotive, Alesonor, Asociația Română pentru Smart City, Bayer, Belgian Luxembourg Romanian Moldovan Chamber of Commerce, Beyond Business School, BRD Asigurari de Viata, BRD, Business Club, Canadian Business Exchange Association, CCI France Roumanie, EY, Horvath, Hotspot, Michelin, Mirro, Romanian-American University, Sabon, Sogelease, Société Générale GSC, Ufe Roumanie, Up Romania and Zitec.

Catering partners: AM. Social Space, Amis de la Fête, Caramel, Domeniile Averești, Franui and One Beer Later.

Media partners: CSR Media, eECO.ro, Le Petit Journal, Romania-Insider.com, Start-up.ro and Ziarul Financiar.

*This is a Press release.