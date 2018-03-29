Legendary guitarist Joe Satriani returns to Bucharest this summer

The instrumental rock guitarist Joe Satriani will perform in Bucharest this summer, as part of his What Happens Next tour. The concert will take place on July 25, at Arenele Romane.

Throughout his career, Satriani has sold over 10 million albums and had 15 Grammy awards nominations.

He is known for his blistering high speed virtuoso technique and for having played with Deep Purple and Mick Jagger in the late 1980s- early 1990s. Satriani has also released many solo recordings. He also collaborated with Alice Cooper, The Yardbirds, Ian Gillan or Dream Theater.

He made his musical debut in 1986, with the album Not of This Earth. Ever since, he released 16 albums. The most recent is What Happens Next, released in January of this year.

Tickets for Satriani’s Bucharest concert are available at www.iabilet.ro and in the iabilet.ro network. Early bird tickets are on sale until May 10, at prices ranging from RON 74 (EUR 16) to RON 229 (EUR 49).

[email protected]