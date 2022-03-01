Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 08:34
Real Estate

JLL reports companies may seek relocating offices from Kyiv to Bucharest

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A company that has offices in Romania has requested the rental of 100 apartments in Bucharest for its employees in Ukraine and could also rent offices for them, real estate consultancy firm JLL reported concluding that the firm may seek to relocate the activity of the offices in Kyiv to Bucharest as well.

"A company we have in our global client portfolio has asked us to look for 100 apartments for rent for its employees in Ukraine, which makes me believe that they will also work in Romanian offices. It is about an existing company with offices already in Romania," said Marius Șcuta, Head of Office Department JLL Romania, quoted by Profit.ro.

The consultancy firm, which operates throughout the region, reports that many western companies are trying to find solutions for the physical relocation of their employees in Ukraine to Romania or Poland, and it is possible that this trend will turn into a request to move the spaces in which they operate as well (the offices). 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 08:34
Real Estate

JLL reports companies may seek relocating offices from Kyiv to Bucharest

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A company that has offices in Romania has requested the rental of 100 apartments in Bucharest for its employees in Ukraine and could also rent offices for them, real estate consultancy firm JLL reported concluding that the firm may seek to relocate the activity of the offices in Kyiv to Bucharest as well.

"A company we have in our global client portfolio has asked us to look for 100 apartments for rent for its employees in Ukraine, which makes me believe that they will also work in Romanian offices. It is about an existing company with offices already in Romania," said Marius Șcuta, Head of Office Department JLL Romania, quoted by Profit.ro.

The consultancy firm, which operates throughout the region, reports that many western companies are trying to find solutions for the physical relocation of their employees in Ukraine to Romania or Poland, and it is possible that this trend will turn into a request to move the spaces in which they operate as well (the offices). 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?