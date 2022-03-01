JLL reports companies may seek relocating offices from Kyiv to Bucharest

A company that has offices in Romania has requested the rental of 100 apartments in Bucharest for its employees in Ukraine and could also rent offices for them, real estate consultancy firm JLL reported concluding that the firm may seek to relocate the activity of the offices in Kyiv to Bucharest as well.

"A company we have in our global client portfolio has asked us to look for 100 apartments for rent for its employees in Ukraine, which makes me believe that they will also work in Romanian offices. It is about an existing company with offices already in Romania," said Marius Șcuta, Head of Office Department JLL Romania, quoted by Profit.ro.

The consultancy firm, which operates throughout the region, reports that many western companies are trying to find solutions for the physical relocation of their employees in Ukraine to Romania or Poland, and it is possible that this trend will turn into a request to move the spaces in which they operate as well (the offices).

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com