Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 08:04
Real Estate
JLL enters RO residential real estate consultancy market
03 September 2019
Real estate consultancy firm JLL has entered the residential market in Romania by launching the “Living” department within its Bucharest office.

The new department, which will provide consulting services for the residential sector, will be led by Andreea Hamza, as Senior Director. Andreea Hamzea has over 17 years of experience in real estate and, prior to joining JLL, she worked as Head of Marketing and Sales at Hagag Development Europe. She was involved in the sale of more than 2,700 apartments in various projects in Bucharest, Brasov, Arad and Timisoara, amounting to transactions of over EUR 250 million.

“I have always been delighted with the opportunity to develop a project from its earliest stages, and I consider the Living department to be both a challenge and a chance of development with great potential for JLL Romania, but also for me personally,” said Andreea Hamza, senior director of Living JLL Romania.

The Living department comes as a complement to the other services that JLL offers in Romania and responses to the new trends we see on the local real estate market. “In the last 18 months, several investors have turned to our consulting services in the residential sector, which they see as a new investment target,” said Silviana Petre Badea, managing director of JLL Romania.

JLL has been present on the Romanian real estate consulting market since 2007. JLL activity in Romania is structured in 7 departments: Office, Industrial and Logistics, Capital Markets, Development & Land, Project & Development Services, Valuation and Property Management. Last year, JLL registered a turnover of EUR 10.9 million in Romania, up by a third compared to 2017.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

