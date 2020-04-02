Ro Insider
Bucharest festival Jazz in Church returns with new edition this spring
06 February 2020
This year’s edition of the Jazz in Church festival takes place between April 23 and April 26 at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest.

Twenty artists from all over the world will perform at the festival, in a program combining jazz, medieval music, contemporary pieces and improvisation.

Saxophone player Andy Sheppard and pianist Joanna MacGregor will present the project Deep River, while the Norwegian female ensemble Trio Medieval will perform sacred medieval music from England, Italy, and France, Scandinavian and Icelandic ballads and traditional songs, and contemporary music.

The festival will also be an opportunity to discover instruments like Paolo Angeli’s Sardinian guitar, an 18-string orchestra-instrument, a hybrid between guitar, cello, and percussion.

The festival also has a program for children, offering them the opportunity to listen to their favorite stories played on jazz notes.

Tickets cost RON 180 (EUR 37.5) per evening and are available at entertix.ro and myticket.ro, and at Cărtureşti and Carrefour stores.

(Photo: Jazz.ro Facebook Page)

