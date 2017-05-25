Jason Derulo, Rita Ora join Romania’s newest seaside festival

American singer Jason Derulo, known for hits such as Wiggle and Talk Dirty, British singer Rita Ora, and British electronica trio Years & Years have joined the lineup of the first edition of Neversea, the new summer music festival organized at the Romanian seaside this July.

The event, which will take place in Constanta from July 7 to July 9, is organized by the same team in charge of Untold, the biggest electronic music festival in Romania, happening yearly in Cluj – Napoca.

Neversea will also bring other well-known artists to Romania this summer, such as Tiesto, Afrojack, Fatboy Slim, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, and Ferry Corsten. More than 100 international artists are to perform on the festival’s seven stages, the event taking place on a 200,000-sqm sandy beach.

Three-day passes cost RON 225 + taxes (general access) and RON 600 + taxes (VIP access) and can be purchased online at Eventim.ro or the event’s website.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jason Derulo on Facebook)