Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson unveiled as guest for Comic Con in Bucharest

Jack Gleeson, the Irish actor known for his portrayal of Joffrey Baratheon in the HBO television series Game of Thrones, will be in Bucharest on April 21 as a guest of the East European Comic Con.

Following his iconic role in Game of Thrones, Jack took a hiatus from acting on camera, but last year he resumed this passion. In a speech given at the University College Dublin, he said that the role of the spoiled and cruel prince in Game of Thrones made him reconsider whether acting was really his calling.

Jack Gleeson, 31, was recently cast in the TV series Safe Harbor made by Mark Williams, the creator of the TV show Ozark. He was supposed to attend Comic Con in Romania in September last year, but unfortunately, he was filming at that time, and the tickets were refunded.

(Photo source: East European Comic Con on Facebook)