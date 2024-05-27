Iulian Stanciu, Marius Ghenea, Dumitru Nancu and many others will feature at the dotCommerce Digital Retail Forum on June 11th

News from Companies

MerchantPro, a SaaS solutions platform for e-Commerce, is organizing the second edition of the dotCommerce Digital Forum on June 11, 2024. The event, dedicated to innovation and performance, will take place at Terra Events Hall and bring together important names in Romanian online commerce. Among the speakers at the event are Iulian Stanciu (Executive President of eMAG), Marius Ghenea (Managing Partner Catalyst Romania), Dumitru Nancu (General Director FNGCIMM), Rareș Banescu (CEO, the Marketer), and many others.

dotCommerce Digital Forum 2024 is designed to address current issues faced by online stores and explore trends, growth strategies, and solutions for financing, automation, and business optimization. The event focuses on discussions about current challenges in eCommerce, technological innovations, and emerging trends, improving the shopping experience and conversion rates, as well as debates on scaling eCommerce, necessary investments, and effective strategies.

Iulian Stanciu, Executive President of eMAG, once again in dialogue with Arthur Radulescu

Iulian Stanciu, Executive President of eMAG, will once again engage in dialogue with Arthur Radulescu, CEO of MerchantPro, in one of the most anticipated debates of the event.

Last year, the one-on-one discussion between the two captivated the audience's attention, and this year they will discuss the current eCommerce context marked by inflation and increasing competition. They will debate the impact of these factors on the local market and the strategies that local eCommerce players can adopt to maintain positive growth.

“dotCommerce is designed as a reference event that attracts medium-sized online stores by providing the opportunity to learn from iconic industry speakers. By bringing together the most important names in Romanian eCommerce, the event aims to offer participants not only innovative solutions and growth strategies but also top inspiration and leadership. We focus, of course, on the most interesting topics such as innovation, new technologies, and business performance, along with personal experiences and inspirational stories,” said Arthur Radulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

dotCommerce Agenda: focus on optimization and scaling, but also differentiation tactics

Among the topics and discussion themes proposed by the organizers during the event are current trends and challenges in eCommerce, innovations and technologies, optimizing the shopping experience, but also debates on effective retention strategies, revolutionizing the eCommerce experience through automation and the integration of artificial intelligence, financing solutions for fueling development and scaling, as well as inspirational stories from successful eCommerce founders.

This year's agenda also includes case studies, discussions on loyalty and differentiation, as well as a panel dedicated to financing solutions for growing an eCommerce business. Marius Ghenea, Managing Partner Catalyst Romania, Dumitru Nancu, General Director FNGCIMM, and Ciprian Ghioc, a consultant with extensive experience in European funds, will discuss financing.

Participants at the event will also have the opportunity to interact with representatives of online stores and other reputable online businesses, while representatives from TheMarketer, FAN Courier, PayPo, MTH Digital, PayU, Aqurate, tbi bank, Gun Media, IT Genetics, and more will debate the necessary solutions for scaling and optimizing an online business.

The event, dotCommerce Digital Forum, will take place on June 11, 2024, at Terra Events Hall. The complete agenda and tickets are available on the official event page, www.dotcommerce.ro, with prices starting from 99 Euros. The event is organized by MerchantPro, the SaaS eCommerce platform used by almost 2000 active local online stores and is supported by the main partner TheMarketer, as well as PayPo, Aqurate, tbi bank, Gun Media, MTH Digital, Mokka, Dr. SEO, leanpay, IT Genetics, FAN Courier, AltExpress, EasySales, Netopia Payments.

Media partners of the event: Wall-Street.ro, Retail.ro, Start-up.ro, Spotmedia.ro, Digital-Business.ro.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a project of the company ShopMania Net, addressing eCommerce entrepreneurs in Romania and Europe through competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services, and customized solutions adapted to specific development needs.

The MerchantPro platform is used regionally, with over 5,000 online stores utilizing its functionalities in its more than 15 years of market presence. In the last two years, MerchantPro has consolidated its presence in both the internal and international markets, with nearly 2000 active stores in Romania and a continuously growing number in Western and Southeastern Europe.

