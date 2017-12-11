Ministry’s control team finds irregularities at Bucharest hospital

The Health Ministry’s control body has found several irregularities at the Marius Nasta pulmonology institute in Bucharest, which have caused a damage of almost RON 120,000 (EUR 26,000).

The control body has suggested the dismissal of the hospital manager Gilda Popescu and the financial director Daniela Dumitru.

Health minister Florin Bodog decided on Friday last week to lay off Gilda Popescu, at the recommendation of the control body. The control took place in mid-October.

The control body found that the hospital didn’t organize a tender to buy medical imaging services, but bought them directly from a chosen supplier. It didn’t organize a tender for buying food products, but bought them directly from the previous supplier, with prices that were 60-300% higher compared to the previous contract, without any explanations. The procedure for the purchase of disinfectants or sanitary materials was similar.

