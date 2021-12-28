Social

The Bucharest Hangover: Drunk Irishman breaks into Romania’s Parliament Palace

28 December 2021
A drunk foreign tourist broke into Romania’s Parliament Palace, one of Bucharest’s tourist landmarks, on Monday morning, December 27.

The man, who is an Irish national, had partied in Bucharest’s Old Town the night before and was looking for a toilet, according to some local media sources, or wanted to get to his hotel room, according to other sources.

The break-in took place at four in the morning. The man apparently climbed the fence into the Parliament’s inner yard and then broke a window at the ground floor to get into the building. He managed to get to the third floor before being caught, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

The man told the gendarmes who found him that he was looking to get to his hotel room. The police took him into custody but couldn’t immediately interogate him as he was intoxicated.

The man was charged with destruction of public property and breaking into a public building.

Built at the order of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, Romania's Parliament Palace is known as the world's heaviest building.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com / Calin Stan)

Normal
1

