Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 09:36
Politics

IRES poll: Robust support for RO Social Democrats, deep split among Liberals

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A massive majority of 88% of the Romanians believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction, and 31% of them would say that the Social Democrats (PSD) should form the Government, according to a poll conducted by IRES, quoted by Profit.ro.

Only 19% of them believe that the Liberal Party (PNL) should form the Government. At the same time, 60% of Romanians believe that the dismissal of the Government led by Florin Cîțu by a no-confidence motion is “a good thing.” Only 30% disagree with this.

Surprisingly, out of the 60% who see the dismissal of Florin Cîțu as a good thing, 32% are supporters of the Liberal Party - which points to the deep split within the party after the controversial internal elections won by Florin Cîțu.

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 09:36
Politics

IRES poll: Robust support for RO Social Democrats, deep split among Liberals

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A massive majority of 88% of the Romanians believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction, and 31% of them would say that the Social Democrats (PSD) should form the Government, according to a poll conducted by IRES, quoted by Profit.ro.

Only 19% of them believe that the Liberal Party (PNL) should form the Government. At the same time, 60% of Romanians believe that the dismissal of the Government led by Florin Cîțu by a no-confidence motion is “a good thing.” Only 30% disagree with this.

Surprisingly, out of the 60% who see the dismissal of Florin Cîțu as a good thing, 32% are supporters of the Liberal Party - which points to the deep split within the party after the controversial internal elections won by Florin Cîțu.

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks