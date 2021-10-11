IRES poll: Robust support for RO Social Democrats, deep split among Liberals

A massive majority of 88% of the Romanians believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction, and 31% of them would say that the Social Democrats (PSD) should form the Government, according to a poll conducted by IRES, quoted by Profit.ro.

Only 19% of them believe that the Liberal Party (PNL) should form the Government. At the same time, 60% of Romanians believe that the dismissal of the Government led by Florin Cîțu by a no-confidence motion is “a good thing.” Only 30% disagree with this.

Surprisingly, out of the 60% who see the dismissal of Florin Cîțu as a good thing, 32% are supporters of the Liberal Party - which points to the deep split within the party after the controversial internal elections won by Florin Cîțu.

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

